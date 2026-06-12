Salman Khan moves HC against 'Kala Hiran' amid teaser release
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the production, promotion, and release of the film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The actor alleges that the movie violates his personality and publicity rights, India Today reported. In his plea, Khan claimed that the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck case involving him, and its promotional material clearly identifies him.
Allegations
Petition names Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films
Khan has alleged that the makers of Kala Hiran used a lookalike wearing his signature bracelet and promoted the project using his name for commercial gain. The film's first look teaser was released on Friday and features characters named Ayan Khan and Lion Bishnoi. The petition names producer Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, and Akshay Pandey among others. Khan has also argued that the film could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and cause irreparable harm to his reputation and goodwill.
Twitter Post
The teaser was released on Friday
June 12, 2026
Legal action
Legal notice sent to 'Kala Hiran' makers
The development comes days after Khan's legal team sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The notice alleged that the film is based on Khan's ongoing blackbuck poaching case and sought an immediate halt to its release. It also demanded the removal of all posters and promotional material associated with the project, warning of further legal action if these demands were not met.
Producer's response
Response from the makers of 'Kala Hiran'
On June 2, Jani responded to the legal notice and denied Khan's claims. He said the film is based solely on information available in the public domain and focuses on the Bishnoi community's struggle to protect wildlife. Speaking to India Today, Jani called the notice "premature" and maintained that Kala Hiran is "not a biopic on Salman Khan." The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited.