Salman Khan moves HC against 'Kala Hiran' amid teaser release

Legal action

Legal notice sent to 'Kala Hiran' makers

The development comes days after Khan's legal team sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The notice alleged that the film is based on Khan's ongoing blackbuck poaching case and sought an immediate halt to its release. It also demanded the removal of all posters and promotional material associated with the project, warning of further legal action if these demands were not met.