Salman Khan-'Kala Hiran' row: Producer tears legal notice on camera

Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film Kala Hiran , has responded to a legal notice sent by Bollywood actor Salman Khan . The notice was reportedly sent after Khan's legal team expressed concerns over promotional content for Kala Hiran claiming it seemed to be based on Khan's ongoing blackbuck poaching case. Now, Jani has alleged that he is getting death threats from the superstar's fans and even from a so-called D Company.

Producer's response 'Legal notice...what answer should I give to this?' In a video statement on Thursday, Jani was seen tearing up the legal notice. He alleged that he had been receiving death threats since the announcement of Kala Hiran and accused Khan's fans of being "badtameez and ch*pri." He said (in Hindi), "Everyone is asking me, the media people, friends, acquaintances, that what answer do you have to Salman Khan's notice that has come out? This notice, what answer should I give to this?"

Video statement 'Muslim boys, fan following, toolkit, has given thousands of messages...' "From the last 36 hours, the fan following of his from Dongri, Dharavi, Jogeshwari-the Muslim boys, the fan following, the toolkit, has given thousands of messages, of killing, of beheading, of coming to Mumbai," he said. "And one message through his toolkit, whether it is real or fake, I don't know, has been sent in the name of D Company (saying that) D Company will not spare us."

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Legal proceedings What did Khan's legal notice say? "So, whose answer should I give?" continued Jani, "Should I give the answer to the notice?...This is my answer to your notice," as he tore up a piece of paper on camera. Coming to the legal notice, Khan's legal team had demanded an immediate stay on the development and promotion of Kala Hiran. The notice alleged that the film was inspired by Khan's blackbuck case and could harm his reputation, interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings, and violate his personality rights.

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