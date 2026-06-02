Salman Khan sends legal notice to 'Kala Hiran' makers
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, accusing them of basing their project on his ongoing blackbuck poaching case. The notice, sent by DSK Legal on April 24, 2026, as shared on social media by the film's producer, demands an immediate halt to the film's release and removal of all promotional material.
Legal concerns
Notice claims film violates Khan's personality rights
The notice alleges that the film, produced by Amit Jani, could harm Khan's reputation and interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings. It also claims that the project violates his personality rights. The legal team argues that the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, and that producing a film based on it could amount to interference with the administration of justice.
Defamation allegations
Demands include unconditional written apology from makers
The notice also alleges that Kala Hiran contains defamatory content, including false and misleading imputations that could damage Khan's reputation and professional standing. It claims the project seeks to generate controversy and public attention at the expense of the actor's image. The legal team has demanded an unconditional written apology from casting director Akshay Pandey and all concerned parties within 24 hours or face civil and criminal legal proceedings.
Producer's reaction
Jani alleges legal notice was meant to intimidate
In response to the legal notice, Jani has alleged that it was intended to intimidate those associated with Kala Hiran. He claimed that the notice was meant to pressure people into backing down because of Khan's star power. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Jani under his banner Jani Firefox Media Private Limited. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled recently, featuring a man cocking a gun against a striking red-and-blue backdrop.