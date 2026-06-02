Salman Khan sends legal notice to 'Kala Hiran' makers

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy , accusing them of basing their project on his ongoing blackbuck poaching case. The notice, sent by DSK Legal on April 24, 2026, as shared on social media by the film's producer, demands an immediate halt to the film's release and removal of all promotional material.

Legal concerns Notice claims film violates Khan's personality rights The notice alleges that the film, produced by Amit Jani, could harm Khan's reputation and interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings. It also claims that the project violates his personality rights. The legal team argues that the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, and that producing a film based on it could amount to interference with the administration of justice.

Defamation allegations Demands include unconditional written apology from makers The notice also alleges that Kala Hiran contains defamatory content, including false and misleading imputations that could damage Khan's reputation and professional standing. It claims the project seeks to generate controversy and public attention at the expense of the actor's image. The legal team has demanded an unconditional written apology from casting director Akshay Pandey and all concerned parties within 24 hours or face civil and criminal legal proceedings.

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