Where to watch 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' after theatrical run

The much-awaited Bollywood film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh , Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is set for a theatrical release on June 12. The period romantic drama is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. The movie will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut 's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.﻿

Streaming details When will the film begin streaming? Main Vaapas Aaunga marks Dosanjh's second collaboration with Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila, which was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The OTT release date for the period drama has not yet been officially announced. However, Bollywood films typically arrive on streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release.

Film's plot What is the movie about? The film revolves around the tragic love story of Raina and Sharvari, set against the backdrop of the partition. It is divided into two timelines and explores the themes of love, loss, and longing. One of the first reviews of Main Vaapas Aaunga was shared by producer Ektaa Kapoor, who was extremely impressed by the narrative and the performances.

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