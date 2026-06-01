Where to watch 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited Bollywood film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is set for a theatrical release on June 12. The period romantic drama is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. The movie will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.
Streaming details
When will the film begin streaming?
Main Vaapas Aaunga marks Dosanjh's second collaboration with Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila, which was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The OTT release date for the period drama has not yet been officially announced. However, Bollywood films typically arrive on streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release.
Film's plot
What is the movie about?
The film revolves around the tragic love story of Raina and Sharvari, set against the backdrop of the partition. It is divided into two timelines and explores the themes of love, loss, and longing. One of the first reviews of Main Vaapas Aaunga was shared by producer Ektaa Kapoor, who was extremely impressed by the narrative and the performances.
Performance review
What Kapoor wrote in her review
Kapoor was particularly blown away by Raina's performance, calling it a breakout role. She wrote on social media, "He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film." Kapoor also praised Sharvari's strong screen presence and hailed Naseeruddin Shah as an "icon." She further lauded Ali's direction, saying he is in "top form," and called composer AR Rahman's music "pure magic."