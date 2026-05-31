These 2 IPOs shall open for subscription next week

India 's primary market is gearing up for an active week with two public issues, CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition, set to open for subscription. The companies are looking to raise nearly ₹770 crore in total. The upcoming IPOs come after a lull in the market over the past few weeks due to tepid investor sentiment, amid volatile equity markets and global uncertainty.

First offering CMR Green Technologies The first IPO to hit the market will be that of CMR Green Technologies. The company's offer will open on June 3 and close on June 5, with a price band of ₹182-192 per share. The firm hopes to raise ₹630.9 crore through this public issue, which is being managed by Equirus Capital.

Company profile About the company CMR Green Technologies operates in the metal recycling and circular economy space, producing recycled aluminum and zinc products for automotive and industrial applications. The company has a number of leading automotive manufacturers as its customers. It is well-positioned to benefit from the growing trend of using recycled metals and sustainability-focused manufacturing practices.

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Second offering Hexagon Nutrition The second mainboard issue for next week is that of Hexagon Nutrition. The company's offer will open on June 5 and close on June 9, with a price band of ₹42-45 per share. It plans to raise ₹138.9 crore through an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares. This issue is entirely an OFS.

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