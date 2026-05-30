'Chand Mera Dil' finally crosses ₹20cr mark domestically

The film opened to ₹3cr and saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in ₹3.75cr on Saturday and ₹4.25cr on Sunday. It showed an expected dip on Monday, collecting ₹2.25cr, but managed to hold steady through the week with collections of ₹2.1cr on Tuesday and ₹1.9cr on Wednesday. Then, it spiked again to ₹2.2cr on Thursday (Day 7).

Box office clash

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Chand Mera Dil is also facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in its second week. It also stars Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in supporting roles. The film explores the relationship of two college lovers, played by Panday and Lakshya, as they navigate adulthood and new responsibilities that challenge their love. It's directed by Vivek Soni and written by him and Tushar Paranjape.