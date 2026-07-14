'Funsukh Wangdu may die': '3 Idiots' star appeals for Wangchuk
What's the story
Actor Omi Vaidya, who famously played Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, has issued a heartfelt appeal for the health of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan's character in the superhit film is currently on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a video message, Vaidya said, "I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die." He also urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's declining health and his cause.
Health update
Wangchuk is 'humble, inspiring,' says Vaidya
Captioning the video, "Did you know the real-life Phunsukh Wangdu may die?," Vaidya called Wangchuk a "humble and inspiring person" and praised his contributions.
He expressed concern for Wangchuk's health, saying it has been deteriorating during the hunger strike.
"Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much."
He also urged people to take a moment from their busy lives to understand Wangchuk's demands and fight for them.
Protest details
Health update on Wangchuk
Wangchuk (59), an engineer and education reformer from Ladakh, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28.
The protest is led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
According to a health bulletin released on Monday, he has lost 8.2kg since starting the hunger strike.
His blood pressure was recorded at 107/70, and his blood sugar level dropped to 67.
Protest demands
Other demands of the protesters
The protesters, including Wangchuk, are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
They have also sought ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide after the controversy.
The CJP has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.