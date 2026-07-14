'Funsukh Wangdu may die': '3 Idiots' star appeals for Wangchuk 

Captioning the video, "Did you know the real-life Phunsukh Wangdu may die?," Vaidya called Wangchuk a "humble and inspiring person" and praised his contributions.

He expressed concern for Wangchuk's health, saying it has been deteriorating during the hunger strike.

"Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much."

He also urged people to take a moment from their busy lives to understand Wangchuk's demands and fight for them.