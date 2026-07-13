Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' delayed to 2027?

Issues

Difficult for the film to find slot this year

A source told the portal, "The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken." "In our industry, it is common for actors and filmmakers to take over a date that has already been claimed by another film. But Salman Khan is an exception. He is very fair and doesn't believe in clashing with another film unnecessarily."