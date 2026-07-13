Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' delayed to 2027?
What's the story
Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, may be pushed to a 2027 release. The film was originally scheduled for an April 2026 premiere but was delayed due to reshoots and script changes. A report by Bollywood Hungama now claims that the movie's release might be pushed to 2027 due to unresolved issues with the Ministry of Defence over its content and references to China.
Issues
Difficult for the film to find slot this year
A source told the portal, "The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken." "In our industry, it is common for actors and filmmakers to take over a date that has already been claimed by another film. But Salman Khan is an exception. He is very fair and doesn't believe in clashing with another film unnecessarily."
Release strategy
Can the movie resolve all problems by Dussehra?
An industry insider further shared, "Dussehra falls on Tuesday, October 20, this year. Even the day before Dussehra usually functions like a major holiday, with collections witnessing a jump. Hence, Maatrubhumi could benefit from an extended five-day weekend." Currently, Rajkummar Rao's Raftaar and Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 are slated for an October 16 release.
Future releases
'Maatrubhumi' may become Khan's 2nd release in 2027
However, if the issues are not resolved soon, Maatrubhumi will be pushed to next year. This would mean that Khan could have two releases in 2027. The star is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's untitled film, co-starring Nayanthara, which is also expected to arrive in cinemas next year.
Film details
More about 'Maatrubhumi' and 'SVC 63'
Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead, with Khan in the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Meanwhile, SVC 63 is being produced by Dil Raju and features Khan in multiple looks. Raju has promised that SVC 63 will be a grand entertainer packed with high-octane action, drama, and emotions.