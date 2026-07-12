Netflix and Sony Pictures are interested in buying Letterboxd
What's the story
Letterboxd, the popular social platform for movie lovers, is reportedly in talks with several potential buyers. The list includes major players such as Netflix, Sony Pictures, and Paramount. According to industry newsletter Puck, the Canadian holding company Tiny owns a 60% stake in Letterboxd since 2023 and is now looking to sell it at an estimated valuation of $250 million.
Buyer interest
Potential buyers and Letterboxd's user growth
Along with Netflix, Sony Pictures, and Paramount, other potential buyers for Letterboxd include private equity firms TPG and Redbird Capital. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is also said to be interested. Since its inception in 2011, Letterboxd has grown steadily in popularity but witnessed a massive spike during the pandemic. Today, it boasts over 30 million users worldwide, with most of them aged between 18-34 years.
Platform features
Celebrity endorsements and user engagement
Letterboxd has become a go-to platform for cinephiles, with celebrities like Charli XCX, Ayo Edebiri, and Martin Scorsese actively logging films they've watched and sharing reviews. The platform also features Hollywood A-listers discussing their favorite movies in its popular Four Favorites video series. This unique content has further enhanced Letterboxd's appeal among movie lovers across the globe.
Platform evolution
In-app video rental store launch
In December, Letterboxd launched an in-app video rental "store" for niche arthouse titles that are hard to find on other streaming platforms. The company described it as "curated shelves instead of just scrolling lists endlessly without being able to make up your mind on what to watch." This move was part of Letterboxd's strategy to enhance user experience and provide more value to its growing audience.