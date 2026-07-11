'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan calls Indian audiences 'most enthusiastic, knowledgeable'

Warm words

'For many years I've wanted to come here...'

At the Mumbai premiere, Nolan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. He said, "Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us." "It's always a thrill to be in India. I've had the pleasure of filming here twice...Every time we come here, it's very, very special." "For many years, I've wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable."