'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan calls Indian audiences 'most enthusiastic, knowledgeable'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is in India for the premiere of his latest film, The Odyssey. Speaking at the event in Mumbai on Friday, he lauded Indian audiences as "some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world." This marks Nolan's first official film premiere in India, with Mumbai joining London and New York as a key stop on Hollywood's global map.
Warm words
'For many years I've wanted to come here...'
At the Mumbai premiere, Nolan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. He said, "Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us." "It's always a thrill to be in India. I've had the pleasure of filming here twice...Every time we come here, it's very, very special." "For many years, I've wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable."
Film details
'The Odyssey' to be released on July 17
The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as Telemachus, is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The film will be released worldwide on July 17. The India premiere of The Odyssey took place in Mumbai on Friday, with celebrations set to continue on Saturday ahead of the film's global release.
Star-studded cast
Meet the star-studded cast
The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem about Odysseus's journey home after the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elliot Page, among others. It is produced by Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas, under their banner, Syncopy.