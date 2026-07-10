Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi opposes bail cancellation plea
What's the story
Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has claimed innocence before the Supreme Court. She filed an affidavit opposing the Meghalaya government's plea to cancel her bail granted by the state's High Court. In her affidavit, Sonam alleged that she was falsely implicated and argued that the prosecution's case is based only on suspicion and circumstantial evidence.
Bail hearing
SC declined to revoke Sonam's bail
The Supreme Court heard Sonam's plea after the Meghalaya government challenged the High Court's decision to grant her bail. The apex court declined to revoke her bail, noting that she had already been released based on the High Court's order. Although the bench was skeptical of the High Court's reasoning for granting bail, it chose not to intervene at this stage.
Arrest concerns
Why these objections were not raised in lower courts?
During the hearing, Sonam's counsel contended that she was not informed about the reasons for her arrest and was denied proper legal assistance. The Supreme Court questioned why these objections were not raised in lower courts during previous bail applications. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Meghalaya, argued that the case involved a "shocking" and premeditated murder, and that bail was granted due to a typographical error in arrest documents.
Bail justification
Typographical error in arrest documents
Mehta explained that the arrest memo incorrectly mentioned Section 403 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) instead of Section 103, which pertains to murder. He argued this was a clerical error that didn't prejudice the accused. The Supreme Court also suggested it might refer to a larger bench whether such an error could invalidate an arrest and justify granting bail.
Case background
Case background
Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. The couple went missing after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat, and Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra. The Meghalaya Police allege that Sonam conspired with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and others to murder Raja as part of a pre-planned conspiracy.