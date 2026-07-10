Sonam Raghuvanshi has claimed innocence

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi opposes bail cancellation plea

By Snehil Singh 11:12 am Jul 10, 202611:12 am

What's the story

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has claimed innocence before the Supreme Court. She filed an affidavit opposing the Meghalaya government's plea to cancel her bail granted by the state's High Court. In her affidavit, Sonam alleged that she was falsely implicated and argued that the prosecution's case is based only on suspicion and circumstantial evidence.