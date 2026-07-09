Google will unveil its new Pixel devices at a launch event on August 12

Google may raise Pixel 11 prices across lineup

By Mudit Dube 11:14 am Jul 09, 202611:14 am

What's the story

Google's upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel 11 series, may come with a higher price tag than their predecessors. According to a report by Dealabs, the base model of the new smartwatch could start at $399. This is $50 more than last year's starting price of $349 for Wi-Fi connectivity. The addition of LTE could further increase the cost to $499 for this year's model.