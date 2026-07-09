Google may raise Pixel 11 prices across lineup
What's the story
Google's upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel 11 series, may come with a higher price tag than their predecessors. According to a report by Dealabs, the base model of the new smartwatch could start at $399. This is $50 more than last year's starting price of $349 for Wi-Fi connectivity. The addition of LTE could further increase the cost to $499 for this year's model.
Price details
Larger model also expected to see price increase
The larger 45mm model of the Pixel Watch 5 is also expected to be pricier than its predecessor. The Wi-Fi-only version could cost $429, while the LTE variant may come with a price tag of $529. This would mean a $30 increase from last year's models.
Device costs
Pixel 11 series may also see a price hike
A separate Dealabs report has shed light on the possible European pricing for the Pixel 11 series. The base model could start at €999 with 256GB of storage, while the Pro variant could be priced at €1,199. This is a jump from last year's base Pixel 10 model which started at €899 with 128GB storage and the Pixel 10 Pro which started at €1,099.
Premium models
Pro variants could see €100 increase
The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold could see a €100 increase across the board, according to Dealabs. This would put their starting prices at €1,399 and €1,999, respectively. These potential price hikes aren't surprising considering that device manufacturers are facing a global memory and storage shortage due to rising demand from AI companies.
Market effects
Pixel 11 could come with 8GB of RAM
The global memory and storage shortage has already led several companies to either increase their device prices or remove certain memory/storage variants. There are also rumors that the Pixel 11 could come with 8GB of RAM instead of last year's 12GB due to this shortage. Google is expected to unveil its new Pixel devices at a launch event on August 12.