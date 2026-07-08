'Satluj': Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to hold public screenings

Film's significance

'It depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes'

Kalka emphasized the importance of Satluj in shedding light on Khalra's fight against alleged human rights violations in Punjab. He told ANI, "Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes to the truth." "He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as 'unclaimed' and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab."