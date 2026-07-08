'Satluj': Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to hold public screenings
What's the story
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has expressed strong discontent over ZEE5's recent removal of the film Satluj. Directed by Honey Trehan, the movie is based on the life and work of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka believes that the film's removal is an attempt to suppress Khalra's story. In response, DSGMC plans to hold public screenings and seminars on Khalra's life and legacy.
Film's significance
'It depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes'
Kalka emphasized the importance of Satluj in shedding light on Khalra's fight against alleged human rights violations in Punjab. He told ANI, "Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes to the truth." "He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as 'unclaimed' and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab."
Public screenings
'Seminars on...Khalra will be organized in every college'
Kalka further stated that the DSGMC has urged all Gurdwara committee members to download and screen Satluj in their respective areas. "We will soon convene a meeting with the chairpersons of our schools...and colleges." "Seminars on Jaswant Singh Khalra will be organized in every college to discuss...his life and legacy." The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Khalra, a bank clerk turned human rights activist who exposed alleged illegal killings during Punjab's militancy period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Release challenges
Why was 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5?
Satluj, originally titled Panjab 95, faced a long battle with the censor board over 120 cuts. It was finally released on ZEE5 on July 3 under a new title. However, it was removed from the platform in India on July 5 due to "current developments." Reports suggest that the film was taken down for violating IT Rules provisions. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.