Centre removed 'Satluj' from ZEE5 due to 'security concerns'?

Director's statement

Makers alleged CBFC's demands were unfair

The film's makers alleged that the certification demands were not just routine edits. In an interview with The New Indian Express, director Honey Trehan said that CBFC had even asked them to change Khalra's name in the film. He said, "What they are asking is the deletion of the name of a martyr from our history. Jaswant Singh Khalra has been abducted once again; this time by the CBFC."