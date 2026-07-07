Centre removed 'Satluj' from ZEE5 due to 'security concerns'?
What's the story
The Indian government reportedly ordered the removal of the Punjabi film Satluj from ZEE5 due to "security concerns" and "obligations" under the Information Technology Rules 2021. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was released uncut on the streaming platform on July 3 but was taken down on the evening of July 5. This move has sparked protests from political parties in Punjab and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Certification challenges
'Satluj' sought CBFC clearance under original title
A government official revealed to PTI that the makers of Satluj had initially sought a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 under its original title Punjab '95. However, they reportedly refused to comply with 127 suggested cuts by the board. "They...eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Zee was asked to take the film down."
Film's removal
ZEE5 paused streaming 'Satluj'
On Sunday, ZEE5 announced that it has decided to remove the film from its platform for Indian audiences. In a statement, they said that the film's streaming remains on "pause" in light of "current developments." The OTT platform maintained its support for the film and its makers but did not specify why it was taken down. However, Dosanjh had anticipated this move before Satluj could premiere on ZEE5.
Film's plot
Meanwhile, know more about 'Satluj'
"The direction was given due to security concerns," the official added. "(ZEE5) was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theaters and OTT, they should follow the laid-down norms." Satluj focuses on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's probe into the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984-1994. He was abducted in 1995 and has since remained missing. Several cops were later convicted for his abduction and murder.
Director's statement
Makers alleged CBFC's demands were unfair
The film's makers alleged that the certification demands were not just routine edits. In an interview with The New Indian Express, director Honey Trehan said that CBFC had even asked them to change Khalra's name in the film. He said, "What they are asking is the deletion of the name of a martyr from our history. Jaswant Singh Khalra has been abducted once again; this time by the CBFC."
Piracy appeal
Dosanjh urges viewers to share downloaded 'Satluj'
After removing Satluj from its platform, ZEE5 urged its viewers not to resort to piracy as copies and illegal links of the film began circulating online. The platform assured that they are doing their best to find a suitable way for the film's release. However, Dosanjh, during an Instagram Live session on Monday, encouraged his viewers who have downloaded the movie to share it with others.