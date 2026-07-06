BPCL begins talks to import Iranian oil

Storage issues

Concerns over India's LPG storage capacity

Gupta also raised concerns over India's LPG storage capacity of 8-10 days, saying it's not enough to handle global crises. "We have identified the overall capacity. Now we have to finalise how we will do it," he said. "You know, the question is how we do it, whether it will be done by the respective companies, whether it will be done on a common industry basis, or whether, with the help of the government, strategic reserves have to be created."