Who is the youngest debutant in International cricket?
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history on Saturday by becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer. The 15-year-old was given his maiden cap in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford. Sooryavanshi could only manage a 10-ball 14 in his maiden outing for India. He slammed 2 sixes in a game that the Men in Blue lost. Meanwhile, here we look at the youngest debutants in International cricket among full-member team players.
#1
14y & 227d - Hasan Raza
Pakistan's Hasan Raza happens to be the only cricketer to date to make his international debut before his 15th birthday. Raza, who was a right-handed batter, first appeared at this stage in 1996, aged 14 years and 227 days. It was a Test match against Zimbabwe. He made his ODI debut against the same opposition a week later. The batter could not enjoy a successful international career, managing just 235 runs in seven Tests and 242 runs in 16 ODIs. He last played for Pakistan in December 2005.
#2
15y & 99d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi takes the second spot on this list, having made his international debut at the age of 15 years and 99 days. With this, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing Indian record of being the youngest to debut in international cricket among Full Member nations. Tendulkar had made his debut at 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in Karachi back in 1989.
#3
Other players to debut before turning 16
Bangladesh's Mohammad Sharif (15y 116d) and Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad (15y 124d) are the other full-member team players to debut before turning 16. The former was a right-arm pacer who played 10 Tests and nine ODIs between 2001 and 2007. He managed 24 scalps for Bangladesh. Mushtaq, meanwhile, was an all-rounder with 57 Test and 10 ODI caps between 1959 and 1979. He recorded 3,643 Test runs at 39.17 and 209 ODI runs at 34.83. The leg-spinner also scalped 79 Test wickets at 29.22.