Who is the youngest debutant in International cricket? 

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14y & 227d - Hasan Raza

Pakistan's Hasan Raza happens to be the only cricketer to date to make his international debut before his 15th birthday. Raza, who was a right-handed batter, first appeared at this stage in 1996, aged 14 years and 227 days. It was a Test match against Zimbabwe. He made his ODI debut against the same opposition a week later. The batter could not enjoy a successful international career, managing just 235 runs in seven Tests and 242 runs in 16 ODIs. He last played for Pakistan in December 2005.