How to use Delhi government's new EV subsidy portal
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched the Delhi EV Subsidy Portal, a key initiative under the recently announced Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026. The portal is designed to make it easier for eligible beneficiaries to apply for subsidies after buying an electric vehicle (EV). It requires essential documents such as Aadhaar, vehicle registration certificate (RC), and Voter ID.
Subsidy process
OTP verification, bank transfer of subsidies
Gupta said that once a person registers on the portal, an OTP is sent to their mobile number for verification and further processing of the application. She also added that eligible beneficiaries can apply through this platform within 30 days of buying their vehicle and getting its RC. The government plans to transfer subsidies directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 60 days.
User experience
Features of the portal
The Delhi EV Subsidy Portal is a completely digital platform where citizens and institutions can apply online for electric vehicle purchase incentives and other benefits. Gupta emphasized that the portal provides real-time tracking of application status at every stage, ensuring complete transparency. She also highlighted that essential documents like Aadhaar, RC, Voter ID can be uploaded securely online. Institutions can upload GSTIN, PAN, bank account details as well.
Information hub
One-stop destination for all information on EV policy
The Delhi EV Subsidy Portal also serves as a one-stop destination for all relevant information about the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026. This includes eligibility criteria, subsidies for different vehicle categories, list of approved EV models, required documents and application process. Gupta urged vehicle manufacturers, dealers, scrapping centers and power distribution companies to actively participate in expanding the charging network and making affordable EV models available.
Charging infrastructure
Charging infrastructure expansion in Delhi
Gupta also announced that the Delhi government will develop more than 32,000 public EV charging points across the city by 2030. This is part of their commitment to ensure convenient and reliable charging facilities for citizens throughout Delhi. The new policy aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality, and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility in the national capital.