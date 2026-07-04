How to use Delhi government's new EV subsidy portal

Subsidy process

OTP verification, bank transfer of subsidies

Gupta said that once a person registers on the portal, an OTP is sent to their mobile number for verification and further processing of the application. She also added that eligible beneficiaries can apply through this platform within 30 days of buying their vehicle and getting its RC. The government plans to transfer subsidies directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 60 days.