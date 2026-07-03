FIFA World Cup: Switzerland beat Algeria, reach Round of 16
What's the story
Team Switzerland has secured its place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria at the BC Place Vancouver. The Swiss team, led by coach Murat Yakin, displayed a tactical masterclass in their last group-stage match. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scored the goals that ensured Switzerland's progression to the knockout stage. Here are further details.
Game strategy
Switzerland's tactical masterclass against Algeria
The Swiss team showcased their tactical prowess by switching formations and setting traps for Algeria. They absorbed early pressure and counter-attacked effectively, with Embolo scoring in the 10th minute after a swift counter-attack led by Johan Manzambi. After taking the lead, Switzerland shifted to a five-man midfield out of possession, challenging Algeria to break through their defense.
Second goal
Ndoye's goal secures Switzerland's spot in last-16
Just after the break, Switzerland doubled their lead when Ndoye capitalized on a half-hearted clearance from Algeria's Rafik Belghali. He placed his shot past goalkeeper Luca Zidane, making it 2-0 for the Swiss team. Despite Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez's best efforts to pull one back, Switzerland held on to their two-goal advantage and secured a spot in the last-16 clash against either Colombia or Ghana.
Tournament progress
Switzerland march into knockouts with 3 successive wins
Switzerland started their tournament with a disappointing draw against Qatar but have since won three consecutive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding just two. The team's defensive line remained untroubled by Algeria, who failed to work goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Despite missing a late chance to add a third goal through Fabian Rieder, Switzerland comfortably secured their place in the next round of the tournament.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 11 attempts, Switzerland recorded five shots on target. Algeria managed two strikes on target from eight attempts. The winning team had just 45% ball possession in the game. They completed 398 passes with a fine 85% accuracy. Algeria's passes count was 513. Their accuracy was even batter (88%).
Feats
Milestones for Manzambi and Embolo
As per Opta, Manzambi, at 20 years and 261 days old, became the youngest player to reach the milestone of five goal involvements at a World Cup finals tournament since detailed data collection began in 1966. Breel Embolo became the first Swiss player to score multiple goals at two different men's World Cup tournaments (2 each in 2022 and 2026). Only Josef Hügi (6) and Xherdan Shaqiri (5) have scored more World Cup goals for Switzerland.