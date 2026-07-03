FIFA World Cup: Switzerland beat Algeria, reach Round of 16

Feats

Milestones for Manzambi and Embolo

As per Opta, Manzambi, at 20 years and 261 days old, became the youngest player to reach the milestone of five goal involvements at a World Cup finals tournament since detailed data collection began in 1966. Breel Embolo became the first Swiss player to score multiple goals at two different men's World Cup tournaments (2 each in 2022 and 2026). Only Josef Hügi (6) and Xherdan Shaqiri (5) have scored more World Cup goals for Switzerland.