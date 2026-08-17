Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan defense pact
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has welcomed the recent defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. The agreement, known as the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, was signed on August 7 and establishes that an attack on one member would be considered an attack on all three countries. "Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Pact purpose
Agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against acts of aggression
The agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against acts of aggression and promote peace, security, and stability in the region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Egypt could join this expanding arrangement, calling its participation "possible."
He emphasized that this agreement sends an important message globally.
"This agreement has sent an important message to the world," Erdogan said.
Regional impact
India assessing implications of agreement on national security
Meanwhile, India is also assessing the implications of this agreement on its national security and regional stability.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is examining the agreement's impact on national security and regional peace.
He reiterated India's commitment to safeguarding its interests.
"India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," he said.