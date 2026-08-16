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Home / News / Technology News / Meet VIHAAN, an indigenous broadband networking chip 
Meet VIHAAN, an indigenous broadband networking chip 
The chip is designed for fiber broadband applications

Meet VIHAAN, an indigenous broadband networking chip 

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 16, 2026
11:04 am
What's the story

Chennai-based fabless semiconductor start-up Aheesa Digital Innovations has successfully developed its first silicon chip, called VIHAAN. The company achieved the milestone on Independence Day this year, after taping out the chip on Republic Day. The indigenous broadband networking System-on-Chip (SoC) is built on the VEGA microprocessor and is designed for fiber broadband applications.

Production plans

Chip to move toward production tape-out in 2027

The VIHAAN chip will now move toward production tape-out, which is expected to take place in 2027.

The development marks a significant step in India's semiconductor design ecosystem, with the government noting that companies supported under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme have achieved over 30 chip design tape-outs across different foundries.

They have also raised more than $100 million in venture capital funding.

Financial backing

Aheesa raised ₹40cr earlier this year

Earlier this year, Aheesa had raised around ₹40 crore from the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC) via the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF) and other private investors.

The funding is intended to fast-track product development as well as aid the company's growth in the semiconductor industry.

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Industry impact

Semiconductor chip design contributes to overall value addition

The government has emphasized that semiconductor chip design is a key value driver across the semiconductor value chain, contributing up to 50% of overall value addition.

It also accounts for about 15-35% of the bill of materials cost of electronic products.

Under the DLI Scheme, Indian start-ups are being supported to design chips for various applications such as satellite communications, drones, and defense systems.

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Support initiatives

Government has provided chip-design tools to many organizations

The government has also provided chip-design tools to 455 organizations, including 350 academic institutions and 105 start-ups, through its semiconductor programs.

Under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme, 245 chip designs have been taped out by 71 academic institutions.

The semiconductor initiatives aim at creating an ecosystem that includes chip design, manufacturing, advanced packaging, equipment, materials R&D and skilled manpower.

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