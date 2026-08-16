Meet VIHAAN, an indigenous broadband networking chip
What's the story
Chennai-based fabless semiconductor start-up Aheesa Digital Innovations has successfully developed its first silicon chip, called VIHAAN. The company achieved the milestone on Independence Day this year, after taping out the chip on Republic Day. The indigenous broadband networking System-on-Chip (SoC) is built on the VEGA microprocessor and is designed for fiber broadband applications.
Production plans
Chip to move toward production tape-out in 2027
The VIHAAN chip will now move toward production tape-out, which is expected to take place in 2027.
The development marks a significant step in India's semiconductor design ecosystem, with the government noting that companies supported under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme have achieved over 30 chip design tape-outs across different foundries.
They have also raised more than $100 million in venture capital funding.
Financial backing
Aheesa raised ₹40cr earlier this year
Earlier this year, Aheesa had raised around ₹40 crore from the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC) via the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF) and other private investors.
The funding is intended to fast-track product development as well as aid the company's growth in the semiconductor industry.
Industry impact
Semiconductor chip design contributes to overall value addition
The government has emphasized that semiconductor chip design is a key value driver across the semiconductor value chain, contributing up to 50% of overall value addition.
It also accounts for about 15-35% of the bill of materials cost of electronic products.
Under the DLI Scheme, Indian start-ups are being supported to design chips for various applications such as satellite communications, drones, and defense systems.
Support initiatives
Government has provided chip-design tools to many organizations
The government has also provided chip-design tools to 455 organizations, including 350 academic institutions and 105 start-ups, through its semiconductor programs.
Under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme, 245 chip designs have been taped out by 71 academic institutions.
The semiconductor initiatives aim at creating an ecosystem that includes chip design, manufacturing, advanced packaging, equipment, materials R&D and skilled manpower.