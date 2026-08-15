When will Sridevi biography hit bookshelves?
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveiled the cover of the upcoming biography on actor Sridevi on the late actor's birth anniversary. The book, titled Empress - The Definitive Biography: Sridevi, is written by Dhiraj U Kumarr and will be released by Westland Books. The book promises to offer a "complete insight of her childhood" and other aspects of her life.
Book details
Release date, title, and more
The biography is set to hit bookshelves around December this year, reported Variety India.
Kumarr, a first-time author, spent eight years researching and interviewing people connected to Sridevi from various locations in South India, including Tirupati and Madurai, as well as Mumbai.
The book was originally supposed to be published under the title Sridevi: The Life of a Legend.
Emotional post
Chopra Jonas's post on Instagram
On her Instagram Stories, Chopra Jonas recently shared an image of the book cover with a caption that read: "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon."
Boney Kapoor, who was tagged in the story, reposted Chopra Jonas's post on his page.
Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54.
Career highlights
More about Sridevi and her illustrious career
Sridevi, a legendary actor in Indian cinema, is survived by her husband, producer Kapoor, and their two daughters, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Her last feature film was Mom (2017), directed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie marked her 300th film in a career spanning over five decades.
For her role in Mom, Sridevi posthumously won the Best Actress Award at the 65th National Awards.