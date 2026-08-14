OpenAI revenue nearly doubles to $40 billion

OpenAI's co-founder and President Greg Brockman revealed that the company's annual revenue run rate grew by over 20% month-on-month in July.

This growth is attributed to the rising demand for AI agents such as Codex for coding and ChatGPT Work for a wider range of tasks.

Despite not commenting on any IPO plans, OpenAI is competing with Anthropic, which recently reported an even higher $47 billion run rate.