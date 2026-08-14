OpenAI revenue nearly doubles to $40 billion
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and Codex, has seen its annualized revenue run rate exceed $40 billion. The figure is nearly double what it was at the end of 2025. The growth is due to several factors, including an increase in subscriptions for its AI tools, and comes as OpenAI prepares for a potential IPO on Wall Street.
Market dynamics
OpenAI's growth attributed to rising demand for AI agents
OpenAI's co-founder and President Greg Brockman revealed that the company's annual revenue run rate grew by over 20% month-on-month in July.
This growth is attributed to the rising demand for AI agents such as Codex for coding and ChatGPT Work for a wider range of tasks.
Despite not commenting on any IPO plans, OpenAI is competing with Anthropic, which recently reported an even higher $47 billion run rate.
Strategic changes
OpenAI takes measures to strengthen its position in AI market
To maintain its lead in the competitive AI market, OpenAI has appointed a new chief revenue officer, its second such appointment in less than a year.
The company is also witnessing a surge in demand for its AI agents, including Codex and ChatGPT Work.
To better compete with cost-conscious customers against Anthropic and several Chinese rivals, OpenAI has also slashed prices on certain models.