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Home / News / Business News / SEBI plans easier rules for SME IPO listings
SEBI plans easier rules for SME IPO listings
SEBI may raise market cap limit to ₹4,000cr

SEBI plans easier rules for SME IPO listings

By Mudit Dube
Aug 13, 2026
11:18 am
What's the story

India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is considering major changes to its listing rules. The proposed reforms are aimed at encouraging more micro-cap companies to go public and increasing investor participation in these smaller firms. If implemented, these changes would be the largest overhaul of India's small and medium-enterprise (SME) market since dedicated platforms were launched in 2012.

Rule adjustments

Raising paid-up capital limit

The proposed changes would allow companies with a market capitalization of up to ₹4,000 crore ($420 million) to use SME platforms for their initial public offerings (IPOs).

Typically, firms valued at less than ₹5 billion go public on these platforms.

The move comes less than two years after SEBI tightened its grip on the fast-growing micro-IPO space amid concerns over price manipulation and frauds.

Capital and trade

Removing minimum trade size requirements

SEBI is also considering raising the paid-up capital limit for companies looking to list on SME platforms from ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore.

This would give firms valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore a choice between an SME platform and the mainboard.

The regulator is also mulling over the idea of removing minimum trade size requirements, which would let investors buy/sell shares in smaller quantities.

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Existing regulations

Proposed changes to improve liquidity

Under the current rules, bids are required in multiples of ₹200,000, which can be a hurdle for smaller investors.

Market-makers also have to continuously provide buy-and-sell quotes in SME shares to ensure liquidity. However, this increases costs for issuers.

SEBI is planning to remove these conditions as part of its proposed reforms.

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