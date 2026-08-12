'The Office' actor Lucy Davis reveals she has 'incurable' cancer
What's the story
Lucy Davis, known for her role as Dawn Tinsley in the original UK version of The Office, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with "incurable" breast cancer. The 53-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer a year and a half ago. The disease has now metastasized to her bones, specifically her spine, right hip, and ribs. She wrote, "The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo."
Health advice
Davis advised people to get everything checked
In her post, Davis described the initial lump she felt as a "kind of hard spot" that was "really tiny."
She admitted almost not getting it checked and advised people not to ignore anything and get everything checked out.
"As of now, I'm trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can," she wrote.
Acceptance
She is at peace with her diagnosis
Davis said she was not scared of what comes next and was at peace with it.
"I'm at peace with it. I'll see my [late dog] Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home."
She added that any grieving is for her family and "it's far harder for them" than for her.
Work and advocacy
She wants to continue working amid treatment
Despite her diagnosis, Davis expressed her desire to continue working. "I still would like to keep working. I'm perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life."
She also plans to continue her work supporting animal rights, which she called "so important" to her.
The post was accompanied by a video of her reading a poem while ringing a bell in the hospital.
Career highlights
A look at her career and roles
Davis is the daughter of comedian Jasper Carrott and played the lovable office receptionist in The Office from 2001 to 2003.
After The Office, she appeared as Dianne in the comedy-horror film Shaun of the Dead (2004) and Etta Candy in Wonder Woman (2017).
Her recent role was Eva in Disney Channel's action-comedy series The Villains of Valley View.
Following her diagnosis announcement, Davis received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike.
Medical insight
What is Stage 4 breast cancer?
According to Cancer Research UK, Stage 4 breast cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the breast tissue and spreads to other parts of the body, making it incurable.
Treatment can control the disease for several years.
Common symptoms include a lump or swelling in the breast, chest, or armpit, changes in the skin such as dimpling or redness, and nipple discharge (if not pregnant or breastfeeding).