Rajasthan: 17 children escape unhurt as school bus catches fire
What's the story
A school bus carrying 17 children caught fire near Dhauwa village in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the bus hit a pothole and a suspected short circuit caused smoke to emerge from the engine. Fortunately, all the children were evacuated safely by the driver and locals before flames engulfed the vehicle.
Emergency response
Bags, books destroyed in fire
The bus was on its way from Pithla village to a private school about 12km away when the incident occurred.
Local police officer Mahendra Kumar Sirvi confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. However, bags, books, and other belongings inside the bus were destroyed in the fire.
Three fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.
Past incident
Bus fire incident last year
This incident comes nearly 10 months after a tragic bus fire on October 14 last year, which killed 26 people.
The private sleeper bus was traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur when it caught fire, killing 19 passengers on the spot.
One more person died while being taken to Jodhpur, and several others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.