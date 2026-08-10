'Avengers: Doomsday' leak: Who are the mysterious Latverian Witches?
What's the story
Promotional images from the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday have reportedly leaked online, offering a new look at Doctor Doom's Latverian Witches and a mysterious character named Boris. The identity of Boris is currently speculated to be an MCU veteran, possibly Doctor Strange. The leaked images also provide insight into the design of the Latverian Witches, who are rumored to be Clea (purple), Sylvie (green), and Scarlet Witch (orange).
Character development
Who is Boris? Speculations around the character
The character of Boris has been a subject of speculation, with some fans believing that he is actually Doctor Strange. This theory aligns with the comics where Strange aids Doom in "saving" the Multiverse by creating Battleworld.
The leaked images show a third eye on Boris's mask, quite like Strange.
If true, this revelation could be a shocking twist for audiences.
Meanwhile, the group of magic users, aka the Latverian Witches, will make Doom exponentially stronger.
Cast details
Cast and crew of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Given how deceptive AI edits have become, one should take these leaks with a pinch of salt.
Avengers: Doomsday will feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr.
The film will also mark the debut of Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia in the Avengers franchise.
The Russo brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, set to premiere on December 18.