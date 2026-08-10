'Avengers: Doomsday' leak: Who are the mysterious Latverian Witches?

The character of Boris has been a subject of speculation, with some fans believing that he is actually Doctor Strange. This theory aligns with the comics where Strange aids Doom in "saving" the Multiverse by creating Battleworld.

The leaked images show a third eye on Boris's mask, quite like Strange.

If true, this revelation could be a shocking twist for audiences.

Meanwhile, the group of magic users, aka the Latverian Witches, will make Doom exponentially stronger.