Women's Hundred: Ghosh, Mandhana power MSG against Southern Brave 

On a turning track, the Super Giants managed to post a competitive total of 139/4.

Mandhana and Ghosh were the major contributors, adding 83 runs off just 57 balls for the second wicket.

While Mandhana (46) was unfortunate to miss out on a fifty, Ghosh (54) registered her maiden half-century in the tournament after being promoted to No.3.

No other MSG batter could even breach the 15-run mark. Meanwhile, the Brave were later restricted to 112/6.