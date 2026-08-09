Women's Hundred: Ghosh, Mandhana power MSG against Southern Brave
What's the story
Manchester Super Giants (MSG) kept their campaign alive in The Women's Hundred tournament with a brilliant display against Southern Brave. The match, held at Southampton, witnessed the Brave trying to secure a knockout spot with a win. However, the Super Giants had other plans as they posted 139/4 while batting first. The team was powered by brilliant knocks from Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. Here are further details.
Batting efforts
MSG post a decent total on a turning track
On a turning track, the Super Giants managed to post a competitive total of 139/4.
Mandhana and Ghosh were the major contributors, adding 83 runs off just 57 balls for the second wicket.
While Mandhana (46) was unfortunate to miss out on a fifty, Ghosh (54) registered her maiden half-century in the tournament after being promoted to No.3.
No other MSG batter could even breach the 15-run mark. Meanwhile, the Brave were later restricted to 112/6.
Mandhana
A fine hand from Mandhana
Mandhana smashed three fours and two sixes during her 36-ball 46.
Across six matches this season, the opener has raced to 204 runs at 40.80. Her strike rate is a fine 136.
Mandhana's only 50-plus score this season was a 50-ball 88* against Sunrisers Leeds.
She has overall completed 880 runs from 35 Hundred games at an average of 28.38. Her strike rate is 138.36 (50s: 6).
Twitter Post
Biggie from Mandhana's blade!
"Fetch that," says Smriti 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yr0jlm2ij5— Manchester Super Giants (@ManchesterSG100) August 8, 2026
Ghosh
Maiden fifty for Ghosh
Ghosh's 34-ball 54 was laced with five fours and three sixes.
This was a much-needed knock for her as the keeper-batter could not even touch the 16-run mark in any of her previous five outings this season.
Overall, she has raced to 270 runs across 17 The Hundred matches at 18 (SR: 115.38).
As mentioned, this was her maiden half-century.
Twitter Post
Ghosh goes down the ground!
Richa’s way is always the highway 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zox2EgX5Br— Manchester Super Giants (@ManchesterSG100) August 8, 2026