Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Women's Hundred: Ghosh, Mandhana power MSG against Southern Brave 
Women's Hundred: Ghosh, Mandhana power MSG against Southern Brave 
Ghosh scored her maiden half-century in the tournament (Image source: X/@ManchesterSG100)

Women's Hundred: Ghosh, Mandhana power MSG against Southern Brave 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 09, 2026
11:20 am
What's the story

Manchester Super Giants (MSG) kept their campaign alive in The Women's Hundred tournament with a brilliant display against Southern Brave. The match, held at Southampton, witnessed the Brave trying to secure a knockout spot with a win. However, the Super Giants had other plans as they posted 139/4 while batting first. The team was powered by brilliant knocks from Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. Here are further details.

Batting efforts

MSG post a decent total on a turning track

On a turning track, the Super Giants managed to post a competitive total of 139/4.

Mandhana and Ghosh were the major contributors, adding 83 runs off just 57 balls for the second wicket.

While Mandhana (46) was unfortunate to miss out on a fifty, Ghosh (54) registered her maiden half-century in the tournament after being promoted to No.3.

No other MSG batter could even breach the 15-run mark. Meanwhile, the Brave were later restricted to 112/6.

Mandhana

A fine hand from Mandhana

Mandhana smashed three fours and two sixes during her 36-ball 46.

Across six matches this season, the opener has raced to 204 runs at 40.80. Her strike rate is a fine 136.

Mandhana's only 50-plus score this season was a 50-ball 88* against Sunrisers Leeds.

She has overall completed 880 runs from 35 Hundred games at an average of 28.38. Her strike rate is 138.36 (50s: 6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Biggie from Mandhana's blade! 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghosh 

Maiden fifty for Ghosh

Ghosh's 34-ball 54 was laced with five fours and three sixes.

This was a much-needed knock for her as the keeper-batter could not even touch the 16-run mark in any of her previous five outings this season.

Overall, she has raced to 270 runs across 17 The Hundred matches at 18 (SR: 115.38).

As mentioned, this was her maiden half-century.

Twitter Post

Ghosh goes down the ground! 

ADVERTISEMENT