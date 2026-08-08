Reese Witherspoon's father doing better after being found unconscious
What's the story
Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon has assured fans that her father, John Draper Witherspoon, is doing better after he was found unconscious near his pool at his Nashville home. The 84-year-old was rushed to a hospital on Friday after being discovered face down on the concrete by a neighbor who alerted the doorman. He was taken to a hospital for further medical aid.
Social media update
'He is being taken care of by wonderful doctors'
In her Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Earlier today, several outlets reported that my dad was taken to the hospital after a fall."
"I want to let everyone know that he is fine now."
"He is being taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses. Thank you to everyone who reached out. It means the world to our family."
Medical incident
Details about the incident
Page Six reported that a neighbor spotted the retired otolaryngologist from their balcony and alerted the doorman, who eventually found Witherspoon on the ground.
"The doorman and building manager rolled him over, and they said, 'Dr. Witherspoon, are you OK?'" The source noted he blinked his eyes before being rushed to the hospital.
Nashville Metro confirmed a medical incident had occurred at John's condo building but did not disclose his identity.
Family history
More about Witherspoon's parents
Witherspoon grew up in Nashville with her parents, John and Mary Elizabeth, and brother, also named John.
Her father was an otolaryngologist and a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserves.
The couple separated in the '90s, with news of their split coming to light after Elizabeth filed a bigamy lawsuit against John for his second marriage to Tricianne Taylor.
Despite their troubled past, they reconciled in 2018, with Elizabeth telling Women's Day that they were "still married."