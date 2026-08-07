Saudi Arabia braces for possible attacks from Iran-backed militias: Report
What's the story
Saudi Arabia is preparing for "multiple coordinated attacks" from Iran-backed Houthis and Iraqi militias, according to a report. A Saudi official told CNN that the country is on high alert after receiving "multiple intelligence reports" from within and regional countries. The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said these reports come at a time when Saudi Arabia is pushing for de-escalation and progress in negotiations.
Attack coordination
IRGC to assist militias in planned attacks
The Saudi official also revealed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will assist the Houthis and Iraqi militias in their planned attacks.
"Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to deal with any aggression," the official said.
This development comes ahead of a joint Turkish-Saudi-Pakistani summit in Mecca, where a joint defense agreement is expected to be announced.
Defense pact
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia for consultations
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are finalizing a trilateral defense agreement.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit Saudi Arabia for high-level consultations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.
A top Turkish intelligence source confirmed to CNN-News18 that all foundational terms for this military alliance have been drafted and agreed upon by the three nations.
Military collaboration
Trilateral defense agreement to enhance military cooperation
The trilateral defense agreement will build on existing bilateral mutual defense arrangements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
It will also create a formal trilateral framework for joint military exercises, technology transfers, defense-industrial production, and intelligence sharing.
This comes after recent missile attacks from Houthis in Yemen and drone strikes by pro-Iranian militias in Iraq against Saudi Arabia.