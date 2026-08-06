Reddit rolls out AI moderator to help manage subreddits
What's the story
Reddit has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into its moderation process. The social media giant is launching automated moderation tools powered by large language models (LLMs) to help moderators manage their communities more effectively. The suite of tools, called "Rules Hub," will allow moderators to set rules for automatic enforcement and define actions when those rules are breached.
AI integration
Rules Hub's capabilities go beyond keyword matching
The Rules Hub uses LLMs to determine if a post or comment aligns with the intent of a rule. This advanced capability allows it to handle nuances, natural language, and edge cases while maintaining moderator control.
Currently, many subreddits rely on Automoderator (or Automod) tools for rule enforcement, but these depend on exact keyword and pattern matching.
Testing phase
Expanding availability and the future of Automod
Reddit has been testing the Rules Hub with new and experienced moderators from over 700 communities, including members of Reddit's Mod Council Network.
Now, this test is expanding to all newly created communities and will be widely available later in 2026.
While it will be optional for new communities, Reddit plans to retire Automod's enforcement features in the future.
CEO's statement
Reddit CEO on the need for better moderation tools
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman acknowledged Automod as one of the most important mod tools. However, he also noted its complexity and dependence on keyword matching.
He said, "We can do better," hinting at the potential of Rules Hub in simplifying moderation tasks for community managers.
Platform transition
Transitioning 3rd-party apps to its developer platform
In addition to the new mod tools, Reddit is also transitioning third-party apps to its developer platform instead of the API.
The company said, "We envision a future where all good, trusted automation on Reddit runs within an ecosystem that allows us to offer support and enforce our policies consistently."
This shift comes after major API changes in 2023 aimed at monetizing Reddit's data.