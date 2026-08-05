India arrive in Sri Lanka for Tests; warm-up fixture ahead
What's the story
The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Sri Lanka for the much-awaited two-match Test series. The squad landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo on Tuesday afternoon. They were welcomed by officials from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) upon their arrival on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Mumbai. The series will begin in Galle on August 15 before moving to Colombo.
Preparation
India's schedule for Test series in Sri Lanka
India's first assignment in Sri Lanka will be a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI at the NCC Ground in Colombo from August 7.
The fixture was originally scheduled for four days but was revised by SLC to a three-day contest.
The first Test of the series will be played at Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15, while the second will take place at SSC, Colombo, from August 23.
Rankings
WTC standings
The upcoming series holds significant importance for both teams in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
India are currently fifth in the standings with four wins and four defeats from nine matches (Draw: 1), giving them a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.
Sri Lanka occupy sixth place, having registered one win, one defeat, and two draws, with a PCT of 41.67.
Injury update
Nabi replaces Bumrah in India's squad
Notably, India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to an unhealed left knee injury.
The BCCI has named Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as his replacement.
This is Nabi's first senior India call-up after taking 100-plus wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons and impressing on a recent India A tour of Sri Lanka.