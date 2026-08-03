Auqib Nabi replaces Bumrah in India's Test squad
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. This is Nabi's first-ever call-up to the Indian national team. The decision comes after Bumrah was ruled out due to an incomplete recovery from a left knee injury he sustained during an ODI series against England.
Rising star
Nabi's domestic form and India A stint
The 29-year-old Nabi has been a standout performer in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, taking a total of 104 wickets.
His stellar performance includes an impressive 60 wickets in the 2025-26 season, which helped Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.
Nabi was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka.
Injury woes
Bumrah's ongoing injury struggles
Bumrah has been out of action since injuring himself during the second ODI against England last month.
He was included in India's squad for the Sri Lanka series, pending a fitness test at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
However, he hasn't recovered in time.
This latest setback further delays Bumrah's return to Test cricket after his workload had already been carefully managed due to a back injury sustained during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
Team composition
India's squad for the 2 Tests
India's squad for the Sri Lanka series will be led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul as his deputy.
Sai Sudharsan is also part of the squad but is subject to fitness clearance.
The rest of the team includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, and Auqib Nabi.
Stats
A look at Auqib Nabi's numbers
Nabi's stellar performances of late have forced the Indian selectors to consider him in Tests.
Despite being among the wickets, he was not included in India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.
The right-arm medium-pacer, who relies on accuracy, has 162 wickets from 43 First-Class games at 18.63.
His tally includes 16 fifers and four match hauls of 10 wickets.