Trump launches $100,000 subscription, giving early access to online posts
What's the story
Donald Trump's media company is offering investors early access to his Truth Social feed for up to $100,000 a month. The move has raised ethical and legal concerns. The premium service, called "Truth API," provides trading firms with early insights into the president's often market-moving announcements about economic policy and global affairs.
Market impact
'Insane' service
The Truth API could give institutional investors an edge in high-frequency trading, where even a few milliseconds' advantage can translate into millions of dollars.
However, its adoption on Wall Street is uncertain.
One anonymous finance executive said the service was "insane" and that he and his colleagues wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole.
Regulatory scrutiny
Legal concerns
Securities experts have raised legal concerns over the service, suggesting it could violate insider trading laws.
Renee Jones, a former SEC official, said the paid offering appears to run afoul of federal securities laws prohibiting schemes where non-public information is misused to give a trader an unfair advantage.
She also noted that by giving people his posts early, Trump is violating his duty of trust and confidence.
Legal challenges
Potential legal problems for the service
While offering specialized data access to paying customers isn't unusual or illegal for social media companies, the fact that Trump often announces or hints at official government policy via Truth Social could lead to legal problems for the paid service.
The 2012 Stock Act prohibits members of Congress and the executive branch from trading stocks based on privileged information.
Regulatory response
Senators call for investigation
Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have called on federal regulators to investigate whether Truth API is breaking securities law.
They described the service as "an outrageous abuse of the President's office for his personal benefit that undermines everyday investors and the integrity of our markets."
However, Trump Media & Technology Group has dismissed these claims as partisan attacks.
Business implications
Trump family's wealth could grow significantly
Trump is the largest shareholder of his media company through a trust controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
This means that as customers sign up for Truth API, the Trump family's wealth will grow.
Virginia Canter, a former SEC lawyer, said this move is "a step toward normalizing insider trading that undermines the integrity of US markets and further erodes investor confidence."