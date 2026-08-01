'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹100cr in India

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated ₹49.35cr net on its second day (Friday), taking its two-day India net collection to ₹109.95cr.

Its estimated gross collection now stands at ₹131.46cr.

Despite a slight dip of 18.6% in Day 2 collections compared to the record-breaking opening day, the hold remained impressive, indicating strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.