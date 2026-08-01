'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹100cr in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has crossed the ₹100cr mark at the Indian box office in just two days. The movie registered a historic opening day in India, surpassing previous records set by Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. The film's impressive performance reflects a significant milestone for Hollywood releases in the country.
Box office performance
Day 2 collections: 'Spider-Man' earned an estimated ₹49.35cr net
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated ₹49.35cr net on its second day (Friday), taking its two-day India net collection to ₹109.95cr.
Its estimated gross collection now stands at ₹131.46cr.
Despite a slight dip of 18.6% in Day 2 collections compared to the record-breaking opening day, the hold remained impressive, indicating strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.
Language-wise earnings
English version dominated collections, followed by Hindi and Tamil dubs
The English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued to contribute the largest share of the film's collections on Friday, earning an estimated ₹28cr net with a 47% occupancy.
The Hindi-dubbed version emerged as the strongest performer in terms of occupancy, collecting approximately ₹17cr net and registering an impressive 90% occupancy.
Among southern language versions, the Tamil dub earned around ₹2.25cr while the Telugu version collected approximately ₹2cr.
Record-breaking opening
'Spider-Man' broke records of 'Avatar' and 'Avengers' on opening day
With its historic opening, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has rewritten the record books for Hollywood films in India.
The film's first day collection of ₹60.6cr net surpassed the opening-day numbers of Avengers: Endgame (₹53.6cr net) and Avatar: The Way of Water (₹40.30cr net).
Crossing the ₹100cr milestone in just two days made it one of the biggest Hollywood releases ever seen in India.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The film continues Peter Parker's journey after Spider-Man: No Way Home and sees Holland return as Parker alongside Zendaya.
The supporting cast includes Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.