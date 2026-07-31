Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP, cites personal reasons: Report

Poonawalla's Instagram bio still describes him as a National Spokesperson of the BJP. He had joined the BJP after leaving the Congress in 2017 over a dispute with its presidential election process.

Known for his fiery remarks, Poonawalla had been a vocal supporter of PM Modi and often criticized Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

In recent posts on X, he hinted at moving away from active politics, sharing clips of past interviews where he spoke about quitting politics.