'Dhamaal 4' sees big drop; global total crosses ₹215cr

On its third Thursday (Day 21), Dhamaal 4 earned ₹0.85 crore (₹85 lakh) across 2,563 shows, a drop of 43.3% from Wednesday's numbers, according to Sacnilk.

This takes the India net total to ₹155.85 crore and the India gross to ₹185.24 crore.

The film also earned ₹0.1 crore (₹10 lakh) overseas on Day 21, taking its overseas gross to ₹30.05 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹215.29 crore.