'Dhamaal 4' sees big drop; global total crosses ₹215cr
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's comedy film Dhamaal 4 has crossed the ₹215 crore mark at the box office, despite facing tough competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, opened with a strong collection of ₹96 crore in its first week. However, it witnessed a significant dip in earnings in its third week, with the same continuing on its third Thursday.
Collection details
Day 21 collection and overseas gross earnings
On its third Thursday (Day 21), Dhamaal 4 earned ₹0.85 crore (₹85 lakh) across 2,563 shows, a drop of 43.3% from Wednesday's numbers, according to Sacnilk.
This takes the India net total to ₹155.85 crore and the India gross to ₹185.24 crore.
The film also earned ₹0.1 crore (₹10 lakh) overseas on Day 21, taking its overseas gross to ₹30.05 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹215.29 crore.
Franchise details
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in Indra Kumar's popular comedy franchise that started with Dhamaal in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).
The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Vijay Patkar, and Bijendra Kala.
Released on July 10, 2026, it is now inching toward becoming one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year.