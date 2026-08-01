'Jana Nayagan' remains steady; global gross crosses ₹260cr
What's the story
The Tamil action drama Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has crossed the ₹150cr mark at the Indian box office. On the ninth day of its release, the film earned an estimated ₹3.55cr net in India, according to Sacnilk. Despite a drop from the eighth day collections of ₹4.05cr, it continues to perform well across various regions and languages.
Show count
'Jana Nayagan': Day 9 collection in India
The film was screened in 4,165 shows across the country on Friday.
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings, collecting ₹3.2cr.
The Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹30L and ₹5L, respectively, to the total collection.
The worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹268.45cr with an overseas gross of ₹85cr.
Controversy
Meanwhile, film faced trouble in Karnataka
Despite its box office success, Jana Nayagan has faced trouble in Karnataka. Scheduled screenings at Gurushree Theatre in Mandya were canceled after protests by a Kannada organization.
The protest was reportedly linked to the Cauvery Water Regulation Authority's recent order asking Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Demonstrators gathered outside the theater, raising slogans against the order and attempting to enter the premises before being stopped by police personnel.
Box office dominance
Protestors demanded that the film not be screened
The protest later intensified outside the theater, with demonstrators reportedly tearing down posters of Jana Nayagan and demanding that the film not be screened.
However, despite these challenges, the movie continues to dominate the box office.
The film also stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.
It's been directed by H Vinoth.