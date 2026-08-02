Bengaluru police book 3 Instagram accounts over Rahul Gandhi posts
What's the story
The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three Instagram accounts for allegedly posting derogatory content against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. The FIR was lodged on Thursday night after a complaint from a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal cell. The police are now investigating to identify the account holders behind these posts.
Complaint details
Post allegedly intended to provoke viewers, tarnish Gandhi's dignity
The complaint alleges that the Instagram account ground.reality_india uploaded a video on July 16 with the caption, "Why is the Opposition party silent?"
The video allegedly contained derogatory, abusive, and sexually offensive remarks aimed at Gandhi.
The complainant claims that this post was intentionally created to provoke viewers and tarnish the dignity of Gandhi.
Further accusations
3 accounts named in FIR
Apart from ground.reality_india, two other Instagram accounts, raashtravaadhi2 and manvithamanojsamanvi, have also been named in the FIR.
These accounts are accused of posting provocative and defamatory comments under the video, which allegedly further spread the offensive content.
Cyber police inspector G Suresh confirmed that three separate cases have been registered for these posts against Gandhi.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway to trace identities of individuals behind accounts
Inspector Suresh said they have started collecting digital evidence, including the video and comments from the accounts.
"We are working to trace the identities of the individuals operating the Instagram accounts and determine whether additional persons were involved in creating or promoting the allegedly objectionable material," he added.
Further legal action will be taken based on this investigation's findings.