Kerala floods: 6 dead, 6 missing; rain alert in Delhi-NCR
What's the story
Torrential rains in Kerala have caused widespread destruction, killing six people and leaving six others missing. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a rain alert for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD predicts light to moderate rains with thundershowers in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing some respite from the heat.
Relief efforts
Ministers to camp in districts for rescue operations
Kerala's Chief Minister VD Satheesan has reviewed the situation and directed ministers in charge to camp in their districts for rescue and relief operations.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, while a red alert is in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki, among others.
Other states
27,000 people evacuated in Gujarat
Meanwhile, parts of south and central Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of 27,000 people.
Ambika taluka in Surat district received an astounding 611mm of rain in 24 hours.
In Assam, the flood situation has slightly improved with no new casualties reported in the last 24 hours, with the number of people affected falling to 1.78 lakh.
The death toll remained stable at 82.