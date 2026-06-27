J&K pacer Auqib Nabi shines on India A debut: Stats
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made a stellar debut for India A, taking four wickets against Sri Lanka A in the ongoing unofficial Test in Galle. The 29-year-old's impressive performance came on a flat pitch, where the visitors had posted 452/6d. Despite the challenging conditions, Nabi showcased his exceptional bowling skills by claiming 4/58 in his debut innings.
Match impact
Nabi's crucial wickets bolster India A
Nabi's wickets came at a crucial time, helping India A restrict Sri Lanka A to just 330 runs. This gave his team a massive first-innings lead of 122 runs. The pacer dismissed Anjala Bandara and Ravindu Fernando before getting Chamika Gunasekara and Dulaj Samuditha on the final two balls of the innings. This means Nabi will be on a hat-trick in the second innings.
Selection debate
Test cap for Nabi in jeopardy
Nabi's stellar performance has once again forced the selectors to consider him for Team India. Despite being among the wickets, he was not included in India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan this month. However, with India's next Test against New Zealand in November, Nabi's recent performance could play a significant role in securing his place on the team.
Domestic success
Impressive domestic stats
Nabi was instrumental to J&K's title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign earlier this year. The right-arm medium-pacer, who relies on accuracy, took 60 wickets from just 10 games at an incredible average of 12.56. He took as many as 7 five-wicket hauls. Nabi now has 160 wickets from 42 First-Class games at under 20. His tally includes 16 fifers and four match hauls of 10 wickets.