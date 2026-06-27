LeT terrorists attend funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's brother
What's the story
The funeral of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother, Shahid, on June 24 in Islamabad was attended by several Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Among them was Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of LeT and the alleged mastermind behind the 2025 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. A viral video shows multiple LeT leaders present at Shahid's funeral at H-8 graveyard in Islamabad.
Political presence
PMML president also present at the funeral
Inam Ur Rehman, the president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), was also present at the funeral. The PMML is a political front of LeT, formed by UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed to circumvent international and domestic bans on his outfits, such as Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Milli Muslim League (MML). The PMML contested the 2024 Pakistani elections.
Ongoing support
Pakistan's support for anti-India elements
The attendance of terrorists like Kasuri at public events highlights Pakistan's continued support for anti-India elements. This also raises questions about the influence of banned terror outfits in Pakistan's hierarchy. Shoaib Akhtar, who retired from cricket in 2011, has been active as a commentator in Pakistan and has also done commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Diplomatic fallout
India responds to Pahalgam attack
India responded to the Pahalgam attack by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and launching Operation Sindoor, targeting key terror camps and military bases from Rawalpindi to Sukkur. The attacks rattled Lashkar and other terror outfits, with Kasuri continuing to make inflammatory remarks against India. In a video earlier this year, he threatened that there would be no space left for the "enemy" on land, air, or sea.
Army backing
Kasuri admits army's tacit backing to terror groups
Kasuri also admitted the tacit backing of terror groups by the Pakistani army. He claimed that the army often invites him to lead funeral prayers for its soldiers. The recent provocative remarks by Kasuri come amid intelligence reports that outfits like Lashkar were rebuilding after destructive strikes by India last year.