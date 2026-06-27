LeT terrorists attend funeral of  Shoaib Akhtar's brother

Diplomatic fallout

India responds to Pahalgam attack

India responded to the Pahalgam attack by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and launching Operation Sindoor, targeting key terror camps and military bases from Rawalpindi to Sukkur. The attacks rattled Lashkar and other terror outfits, with Kasuri continuing to make inflammatory remarks against India. In a video earlier this year, he threatened that there would be no space left for the "enemy" on land, air, or sea.