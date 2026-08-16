Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to be trimmed for China release?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will be released in China with a different title and a shorter runtime. The Chinese version of the mythological epic is reportedly 33 minutes shorter than the Indian version to comply with local content regulations. It will be titled Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince for its theatrical release in China.
Regulatory compliance
Why the edit?
A source told Mid-Day, "China's Film Industry Promotion Law prohibits content that seeks to undermine the state's religious policies or promotes heresy or superstition."
"The country's censorship system [also needs to give] its approval before release. Given that Ramayana is an adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, it could have a bearing on how devotional elements are presented in the Chinese version."
Cultural impact
'Ramayana' to reignite interest in Indian cinema in China
The film's release in China is expected to reignite interest in Indian cinema, which hit a snag after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.
The source added, "This was a setback for Hindi cinema, which had earlier found a lucrative audience there with films like PK [2014], Dangal [2016], Secret Superstar [2017], and Andhadhun [2018]."
However, the makers have yet to confirm the difference between the Indian and Chinese versions of Ramayana.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Apart from Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan, Chetan Hansraj, Kunal Kapoor, and Lara Dutta.
The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
The first part of the movie will be released in theaters on November 8, while the second part will be released on Diwali next year.