Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to be trimmed for China release?

The film's release in China is expected to reignite interest in Indian cinema, which hit a snag after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

The source added, "This was a setback for Hindi cinema, which had earlier found a lucrative audience there with films like PK [2014], Dangal [2016], Secret Superstar [2017], and Andhadhun [2018]."

However, the makers have yet to confirm the difference between the Indian and Chinese versions of Ramayana.