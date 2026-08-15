BCCI to discuss Ajit Agarkar's extension after SL Tests: Report
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar, the current chief of the men's selection committee, was expected to be given an extension until the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, his future is now under review. According to The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers will meet after India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss Agarkar's extension.
Controversy
Rift between selectors and BCCI over Rohit's future
The upcoming BCCI meeting is reportedly being called due to a rift between the selection committee and the board over Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket.
The selectors had reportedly told Rohit that he would be replaced after the England ODI series, but the 39-year-old expressed his desire to continue playing this format.
They wanted to give players like Yashasvi Jaiswal an opportunity post-England series.
Reaction
Will Rohit continue to play ODI cricket?
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified amid social media uproar that Rohit will continue to represent India as long as he is in the scheme of things.
However, this comment reportedly didn't sit well with the selectors.
In response to all the speculation, Rohit scored a brilliant century in the ODI series finale against England.
Strategy
Series-by-series evaluation of Rohit's future in ODIs
The BCCI has directed the selection committee to evaluate Rohit's future on a series-by-series basis as India prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
As per The Indian Express, after speaking with a senior BCCI official and scoring a century, Rohit is likely to feature in India's upcoming home series against West Indies.
This comes after he expressed his displeasure over selectors' decision during discussions with some BCCI officials on the sidelines of the England series.