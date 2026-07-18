Rohit Sharma retirement saga: All you need to know
What's the story
There has been significant buzz regarding Rohit Sharma's international future over the past couple of days. It was reported that the former Indian captain may play his final match for the national team in the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. This was following his dry run in recent games. However, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia later dismissed the speculations. Here we look at the details of the entire saga.
Team transition
Selectors keen on giving Jaiswal a longer rope
During the second ODI between India and England on Thursday, reports emerged that the national selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is not considering the 39-year-old double ICC trophy-winning skipper for next year's ODI World Cup.
They are instead keen on giving Yashasvi Jaiswal a longer rope, especially after his two hundreds in three innings.
Notably, Rohit will be 40 at the start of the next year's marquee competition.
Performance review
Rohit's form in last 10 ODIs
In his last 10 ODIs, Rohit has clocked scores worth 14, 75, 26, 24, 11, 16, 48, 79, 11, and 26.
His two half-centuries in this period came against South Africa and Afghanistan, respectively.
In the ongoing England series, he has scored 11 and 26.
Notably, India's next ODI assignment after the England tour is the home series against West Indies in September.
Statement
Is struggling Rohit Sharma under pressure?
Following the second ODI against England, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, defended Rohit amid his poor run.
Kotak, after the match, was asked if there is any pressure on Rohit.
The batting coach dismissed such concerns saying, "I don't think a player as big as Rohit can feel the pressure. He's too good a player to feel that."
Kotak was even confident about Rohit's return to form in the upcoming match at Lord's.
Fitness concerns
Concerns over Rohit's ability to cope with physical demands
There are concerns over Rohit's ability to cope with the physical demands of batting in South African conditions, especially since he will be 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup begins.
However, despite these challenges, the former captain has continued to work on his fitness in a bid to extend his career.
The uncertainty over Rohit's future comes just months after he stepped away from Test cricket due to differing accounts about his decision.
BCCI's stance
No discussion on Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement: Devajit Saikia
Ahead of the Lord's game, Saikia made it clear that no discussion over Rohit's ODI retirement has taken place.
"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI.
Stats
A look at Rohit's ODI stats
During the second game, Rohit became the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.
He surpassed Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, who slammed 11,739 runs for Pakistan and the ICC between 1991 and 2007.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the former has taken his ODI tally to 11,757 runs at an impressive average of 48.58.
Rohit's stellar record includes 62 half-centuries and 33 centuries.
While the veteran has three double-centuries in ODI cricket, no other batter has reached the milestone multiple times.