Rohit Sharma retirement saga: All you need to know

During the second ODI between India and England on Thursday, reports emerged that the national selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is not considering the 39-year-old double ICC trophy-winning skipper for next year's ODI World Cup.

They are instead keen on giving Yashasvi Jaiswal a longer rope, especially after his two hundreds in three innings.

Notably, Rohit will be 40 at the start of the next year's marquee competition.