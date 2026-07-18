Malayalam film 'Balan: The Boy' gets OTT release date
What's the story
The Malayalam-Telugu film Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram and starring Farzana Palathingal, is set to make its OTT debut on ZEE5. The streaming platform confirmed that the movie will be available from July 31. This announcement comes after the film's theatrical release on June 19, 2026. Before its release, it was picked for sale at the Marché du Film section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
Film synopsis
Cast and characters of the film
Balan: The Boy follows the story of Balan, who is raised by his mother (Amma) in a women's correctional facility. After leaving the facility, she keeps changing their identities to protect them from their past.
The film stars Adhisheshan KR, Palathingal, and Muhammad Zinaan in lead roles. It also features Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, and Sandra Chandran.
Tovino Thomas appears in an extended cameo role.
Film themes
What inspired Chidambaram to work on the project
The film delves into a mother-son relationship shaped by fear, survival, and a mysterious past.
Speaking about the movie, the director earlier said, "Balan: The Boy is a film about what we carry without knowing, the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong."
"I made this film for the person who has felt both of those things deeply and never found the words for them."