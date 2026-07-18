Malayalam film 'Balan: The Boy' gets OTT release date

Balan: The Boy follows the story of Balan, who is raised by his mother (Amma) in a women's correctional facility. After leaving the facility, she keeps changing their identities to protect them from their past.

The film stars Adhisheshan KR, Palathingal, and Muhammad Zinaan in lead roles. It also features Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, and Sandra Chandran.

Tovino Thomas appears in an extended cameo role.