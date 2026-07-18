Jensen's upcoming supercar is meant for racing on tracks
What's the story
Jensen International Automotive has announced the return of its iconic muscle car, the Interceptor, in a new avatar called the Interceptor GTX. The first model will be a track-only supercar. The move allows Jensen to enter pre-production while potentially attracting customers to fund this early phase of development. The GTX will be lightweight with an aluminum chassis, bodywork and a supercharged V8 engine at the front.
Feedback influence
Track-only supercar strategy
The track-only supercar strategy also lets Jensen bypass road laws for legal car sales.
This means customers would be driving prototypes, which could greatly enhance customer relations.
If Jensen uses this approach, their clients' feedback could play a key role in shaping how future road-legal models are designed and built.
Driving experience
Jensen's commitment to traditional driving experience
Jensen is known for its commitment to a traditional driving experience.
There are expectations of a manual gearbox and an analog feel in the GTX.
This dedication to old-school driving could be one of the factors that set Jensen apart in the modern automotive industry.
Motor1 hopes Jensen can capture some of the magic from original models with this new release.