Apple sued over 'Hide My Email' feature

The "Hide My Email" feature, which was launched in September 2021 with iOS 15, is part of Apple's paid iCloud+ subscription.

It creates a unique, random email address when users sign up for an app or website.

Emails sent to this address are automatically forwarded to the user's real inbox while keeping their personal email hidden.

However, in June 2025, a security researcher claimed that this system could be exploited to reveal real email addresses behind Hide My Email aliases.