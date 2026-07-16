Critics Choice Super Awards nominations: Priyanka Chopra, 'Superman' lead
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been nominated for Best Actress in an Action Movie at the 6th Annual Critics Choice Super Awards. She was nominated for her role as Ercell Bodden in The Bluff. The actor will compete against Pamela Anderson (The Naked Gun), Eiza Gonzalez (Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice), Akari Takaishi (Ghost Killer), Charlize Theron (Apex), Samara Weaving (Over Your Dead Body), and Maddie Ziegler (Pretty Lethal).
Film nominations
Movies with most nominations
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominations, with James Gunn's Superman leading the pack.
The superhero film bagged six nominations, including Best Superhero Movie.
The film's cast made up half of the Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nominees, with David Corenswet, Edi Gathegi, and Nicholas Hoult earning nods.
Other films with four nominations each include Masters of the Universe, Obsession, Project Hail Mary, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Weapons.
TV nominations
'The Boys' tops small screen nominations
On the small screen, The Boys led with five nominations, including Best Superhero Series and a Best Actor nod for Antony Starr.
Other series like Fallout, House of the Dragon, and Paradise also received four nominations each.
The Critics Choice Super Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in fan-favorite film and television genres.
Unlike the Critics Choice Awards, the Super Awards do not feature a live ceremony.
The winners will be unveiled via press release on August 6.