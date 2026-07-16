Critics Choice Super Awards nominations: Priyanka Chopra, 'Superman' lead

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominations, with James Gunn's Superman leading the pack.

The superhero film bagged six nominations, including Best Superhero Movie.

The film's cast made up half of the Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nominees, with David Corenswet, Edi Gathegi, and Nicholas Hoult earning nods.

Other films with four nominations each include Masters of the Universe, Obsession, Project Hail Mary, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Weapons.