'The Odyssey' set to outdo 'Oppenheimer' at Indian box office

The Odyssey has sold 91,000 IMAX tickets across 34 screens in India. This has resulted in a gross of ₹9.5 crore from these sales alone.

Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer (2023), set a high bar with 2 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings.

The Odyssey is expected to break this record and also surpass Oppenheimer's opening day collection of ₹14.45 crore.

Current estimates peg the opening at ₹17-18 crore, with ₹20 crore possible.