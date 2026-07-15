'The Odyssey' set to outdo 'Oppenheimer' at Indian box office
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, is set for a grand release in India. The film has already sold around 1.25 lakh tickets for its opening day and nearly 2.5 lakh tickets for the weekend across multiple platforms, reported Bollywood Hungama. PVR Inox confirmed on social media that it had sold 1.2 lakh tickets by Monday night alone. Amid huge buzz, The Odyssey will release on 2,500+ screens in India, compared to Oppenheimer's 1,923.
IMAX success
₹9.5 crore grossed just from IMAX ticket sales
The Odyssey has sold 91,000 IMAX tickets across 34 screens in India. This has resulted in a gross of ₹9.5 crore from these sales alone.
Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer (2023), set a high bar with 2 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings.
The Odyssey is expected to break this record and also surpass Oppenheimer's opening day collection of ₹14.45 crore.
Current estimates peg the opening at ₹17-18 crore, with ₹20 crore possible.
Cast details
Know everything about 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey, based on the ancient Greek poet Homer's text of the same name, features a star-studded cast.
Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the King of Ithaca; Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope; Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus; and Robert Pattinson is the antagonist Antinous.
Zendaya and Charlize Theron round up the cast as Athena and Calypso, respectively.