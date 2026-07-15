'The Odyssey' craze: Indians queue up despite tickets crossing ₹3,000 

In Delhi, tickets for The Odyssey at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya are priced at ₹2,100 to ₹2,500 per person for recliners. Only the early morning 6:30am show has them at ₹1,800.

The 9:45am, 1:15pm, 8:15pm, and 11:45pm recliner seats are all sold out. Other seats are cheaper at the venue.

At PVR Select City Walk in Delhi, ticket prices have been capped at ₹2,400 for recliners. Classic Normal seats are available between ₹900 and ₹1,100 across show times.