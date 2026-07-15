'The Odyssey' craze: Indians queue up despite tickets crossing ₹3,000
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, The Odyssey, is set to release on Friday. The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron. Based on Homer's epic of the same name, it has a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes. However, fans may need to shell out a hefty sum to catch the film in theaters. Not that it seems to be a problem for Nolan fans!
Ticket prices
Delhi
In Delhi, tickets for The Odyssey at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya are priced at ₹2,100 to ₹2,500 per person for recliners. Only the early morning 6:30am show has them at ₹1,800.
The 9:45am, 1:15pm, 8:15pm, and 11:45pm recliner seats are all sold out. Other seats are cheaper at the venue.
At PVR Select City Walk in Delhi, ticket prices have been capped at ₹2,400 for recliners. Classic Normal seats are available between ₹900 and ₹1,100 across show times.
Price variations
Mumbai
In Mumbai, at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, recliner seats are priced at ₹3,100 for the 10:00am, 1:30pm, 5:00pm, 8:30pm, and 11:59pm shows (all sold out). Classic row passes range between ₹700 and ₹1,000.
Meanwhile, at Miraj Cinemas IMAX in Wadala, tickets are priced at ₹2,500 for recliner seats for the 9:50am and subsequent shows. Other seats range from ₹900 to ₹2,000. Seats are still available here, so try your luck!
Regional prices
Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru
In Kolkata's INOX South City Mall, The Odyssey tickets are priced at ₹1,240 max for around six shows throughout the day. Since it's the only IMAX theater in the city, most of the premium time seats are sold out.
In Bengaluru's Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan, tickets have capped at ₹1,950 across various shows. At PVR VR Bengaluru on Whitefield Road, tickets are available at ₹1,850.
Interestingly, in Chennai, across shows, ticket prices have been capped at just over ₹500 (₹508.34).
Film details
About 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey is a magnum opus by Nolan, shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras. The film was made using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever shot entirely with IMAX's largest film format.
It is produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas under Universal.